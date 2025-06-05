U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Magen Reeves, broadcaster at American Forces Network, narrates a video highlighting a military spouses event held in the local community hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9723 in Kitanakagusuku, Okinawa, Japan, May 31, 2025. Reeves interviewed Cortez Pree, commander of the VFW Post 9723, and Andrew Ou, Principle Office at the U.S. Consulate General in Okinawa, Japan, about the importance of maintaining connection with military spouses past and present, as well as simultaneously supporting the bilateral relationship between the U.S. and Japan in Okinawa. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 00:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|965529
|VIRIN:
|250606-F-YO405-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111050409
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KITANAKAGUSUKU, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Okinawa VFW supports military spouses, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
