Okinawa VFW supports military spouses

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/965529" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Magen Reeves, broadcaster at American Forces Network, narrates a video highlighting a military spouses event held in the local community hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9723 in Kitanakagusuku, Okinawa, Japan, May 31, 2025. Reeves interviewed Cortez Pree, commander of the VFW Post 9723, and Andrew Ou, Principle Office at the U.S. Consulate General in Okinawa, Japan, about the importance of maintaining connection with military spouses past and present, as well as simultaneously supporting the bilateral relationship between the U.S. and Japan in Okinawa. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)