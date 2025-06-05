Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Okinawa VFW supports military spouses

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KITANAKAGUSUKU, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.30.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Magen Reeves, broadcaster at American Forces Network, narrates a video highlighting a military spouses event held in the local community hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9723 in Kitanakagusuku, Okinawa, Japan, May 31, 2025. Reeves interviewed Cortez Pree, commander of the VFW Post 9723, and Andrew Ou, Principle Office at the U.S. Consulate General in Okinawa, Japan, about the importance of maintaining connection with military spouses past and present, as well as simultaneously supporting the bilateral relationship between the U.S. and Japan in Okinawa. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 00:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 965529
    VIRIN: 250606-F-YO405-1001
    Filename: DOD_111050409
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KITANAKAGUSUKU, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Okinawa VFW supports military spouses, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Veterans of Foreign Wars
    American Forces Network Pacific
    Defense Media Activity (DMA)
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    Scouting America

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download