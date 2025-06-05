Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Eighth Army Best Squad Competition

    POCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.05.2025

    Video by Cpl. Philemon Tan, Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris, Spc. Bryson Walker and Sgt. Pomare Teo

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Thank you to Eighth Army-Korea for coming out to Area 1 for the 2025 Eighth Army Best Squad Competition!

    Great job to these motivated Soldiers and congratulations to all the squads that competed every day this week day in and day out to show that they're the best. Look forward to seeing you next year!

    (U.S. Army video by Spc. Bryson Walker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 23:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965524
    VIRIN: 250606-A-BW769-5829
    Filename: DOD_111050387
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: POCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Eighth Army Best Squad Competition, by CPL Philemon Tan, SSG Jameson Harris, SPC Bryson Walker and SGT Pomare Teo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

