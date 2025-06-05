video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Thank you to Eighth Army-Korea for coming out to Area 1 for the 2025 Eighth Army Best Squad Competition!



Great job to these motivated Soldiers and congratulations to all the squads that competed every day this week day in and day out to show that they're the best. Look forward to seeing you next year!



(U.S. Army video by Spc. Bryson Walker)