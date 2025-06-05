Thank you to Eighth Army-Korea for coming out to Area 1 for the 2025 Eighth Army Best Squad Competition!
Great job to these motivated Soldiers and congratulations to all the squads that competed every day this week day in and day out to show that they're the best. Look forward to seeing you next year!
(U.S. Army video by Spc. Bryson Walker)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 23:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|965524
|VIRIN:
|250606-A-BW769-5829
|Filename:
|DOD_111050387
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|POCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 Eighth Army Best Squad Competition, by CPL Philemon Tan, SSG Jameson Harris, SPC Bryson Walker and SGT Pomare Teo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.