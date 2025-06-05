Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spc. Tristen Hibbert Army250 Shout-out

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class William Prahl 

    734th Regional Support Group

    Sgt. Austin Jarvis, a Human Resources Specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 734th Regional Support Group (RSG), Iowa Army National Guard, gives an Army 250th birthday shoutout during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 25-08 at Fort Johnson, La. on June 4, 2025. The 734th RSG mission is to support the exercise by assisting units through coordination, guidance, resourcing, and personnel support before, during, and after the rotation. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. 1st Class William Prahl)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 21:17
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 965519
    VIRIN: 250604-A-QO425-1990
    Filename: DOD_111050190
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: LOUISIANA, US
    Hometown: PERRY, IOWA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Tristen Hibbert Army250 Shout-out, by SFC William Prahl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #ARMY250

