    PMRF Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    KEHAKA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Labuguen 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Capt. Brett Stevenson, outgoing commanding officer of Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, was relieved by Capt. Robert Prince during a change of command ceremony in the hangar bay. Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii, officiated the turnover. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 20:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965514
    VIRIN: 250605-N-PW030-1001
    Filename: DOD_111050142
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: KEHAKA, HAWAII, US

    Navy
    Hawaii
    Sailors
    community
    change of command
    PMRF

