PMRF Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Capt. Brett Stevenson, outgoing commanding officer of Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, was relieved by Capt. Robert Prince during a change of command ceremony in the hangar bay. Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii, officiated the turnover. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)
