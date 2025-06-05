U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venoms and AH-1Z Vipers attached to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct deck landing qualifications aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 while underway in the Pacific Ocean, June 3, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Maine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Agostini)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 20:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965512
|VIRIN:
|250603-M-AS577-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_111050124
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, QUART B-roll: HMLA-369 Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications Aboard USS Harpers Ferry, by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
