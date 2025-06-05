Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QUART B-Roll: HMLA-369 Touches Down on USS Harpers Ferry

    USS HARPERS FERRY, PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.03.2025

    Video by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 369, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, fly an UH-1Y Venom and AH-1Z Viper to maintain deck landing qualifications aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, June 3, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Maine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 20:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965510
    VIRIN: 250603-M-PO838-2001
    Filename: DOD_111050113
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: USS HARPERS FERRY, PACIFIC OCEAN

    Marines, 15th MEU, Integration, QUART 25.3, UH-1Y, Helicopter, Navy

