U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 369, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, fly an UH-1Y Venom and AH-1Z Viper to maintain deck landing qualifications aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, June 3, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Maine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Patrick Katz)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 20:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965510
|VIRIN:
|250603-M-PO838-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111050113
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|USS HARPERS FERRY, PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, QUART B-Roll: HMLA-369 Touches Down on USS Harpers Ferry, by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.