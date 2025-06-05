Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice President Vance Visits Berry Field

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens 

    118th Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard

    Vice President JD Vance exits Air Force Two and is greeted by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Brig. Gen. Lee Hartley, Tennessee Air National Guard assistant adjutant general, at Berry Field Air National Guard Base, Nashville, Tennessee June 5, 2025. Vance was visiting Nashville to attend a fundraiser and conduct a podcast interview. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens.)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 19:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965506
    VIRIN: 250605-Z-CG070-1001
    Filename: DOD_111050043
    Length: 00:04:48
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    VP
    ANG
    White House
    executive
    VPOTUS
    Governor

