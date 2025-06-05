Vice President Vance Visits Berry Field

Vice President JD Vance exits Air Force Two and is greeted by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Brig. Gen. Lee Hartley, Tennessee Air National Guard assistant adjutant general, at Berry Field Air National Guard Base, Nashville, Tennessee June 5, 2025. Vance was visiting Nashville to attend a fundraiser and conduct a podcast interview. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens.)
06.05.2025
|06.05.2025 19:43
|B-Roll
|965506
|250605-Z-CG070-1001
|DOD_111050043
|00:04:48
|Location:
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|1
|1
