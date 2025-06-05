Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington Nationals Honor Marine Corps with Pregame ceremony and tribute during Marine Day

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Video by Cpl. Enos Jimenez 

    HQMC Manpower and Reserve Affairs

    U.S. Marines are recognized during the Washington Nationals game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., June 4, 2025. The Nationals dedicate a special pregame ceremony and Salute to Service game annually to honor the Marine Corps’ service and dedication to the nation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Enos Jimenez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 17:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965503
    VIRIN: 250605-M-BP922-1001
    Filename: DOD_111049830
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    TAGS

    baseball
    Marines
    Washington Nationals
    M&RA

