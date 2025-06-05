U.S. Marines are recognized during the Washington Nationals game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., June 4, 2025. The Nationals dedicate a special pregame ceremony and Salute to Service game annually to honor the Marine Corps’ service and dedication to the nation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Enos Jimenez)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 17:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|965503
|VIRIN:
|250605-M-BP922-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111049830
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington Nationals Honor Marine Corps with Pregame ceremony and tribute during Marine Day, by Cpl Enos Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.