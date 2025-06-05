U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Joel Del Rosario, a Logistics Officer, with Marine Aircraft Group 41, speaks about Marine Week Nashville and the 250th birthday during Marine Week Nashville in Nashville, Tennessee, June 3, 2025. Founded on November 10, 1775, the United States Marine Corps has served our nation honorably in every clime and place for 250 years. (Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 21:41
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|965500
|VIRIN:
|250603-M-AQ293-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_111049823
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
This work, Marine Week Nashville 2025 Interview Maj. Joel Del Rosario, by LCpl Elisa Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.