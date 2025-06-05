Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Week Nashville 2025 Interview Maj. Joel Del Rosario

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Joel Del Rosario, a Logistics Officer, with Marine Aircraft Group 41, speaks about Marine Week Nashville and the 250th birthday during Marine Week Nashville in Nashville, Tennessee, June 3, 2025. Founded on November 10, 1775, the United States Marine Corps has served our nation honorably in every clime and place for 250 years. (Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 21:41
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 965500
    VIRIN: 250603-M-AQ293-1006
    Filename: DOD_111049823
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Week Nashville 2025 Interview Maj. Joel Del Rosario, by LCpl Elisa Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines250

