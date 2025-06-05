Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Week Nashville 2025 Interview Profectus JiuJitsu Instructor Jeremy Akin

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz 

    Communication Directorate             

    Jeremy Akin, an instructor, with Profectus JiuJitsu, speaks about the similar core values between the Marine Corps and JiuJitsu and the cohesion of military forces and the American people during Marine Week Nashville in Nashville, Tennessee, June 3, 2025. Jeremy hosted this event at his JiuJitsu gym to expose his students to show how similar MCMAP was to Jiu-Jitsu. Founded on November 10, 1775, the United States Marine Corps has served our nation honorably in every clime and place for 250 years. (Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 21:41
    Category: Interviews
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Week Nashville 2025 Interview Profectus JiuJitsu Instructor Jeremy Akin, by LCpl Elisa Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

