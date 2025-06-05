Marine Week Nashville 2025 Interview Profectus JiuJitsu Instructor Jeremy Akin

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Jeremy Akin, an instructor, with Profectus JiuJitsu, speaks about the similar core values between the Marine Corps and JiuJitsu and the cohesion of military forces and the American people during Marine Week Nashville in Nashville, Tennessee, June 3, 2025. Jeremy hosted this event at his JiuJitsu gym to expose his students to show how similar MCMAP was to Jiu-Jitsu. Founded on November 10, 1775, the United States Marine Corps has served our nation honorably in every clime and place for 250 years. (Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz)