U.S. Marines attend the Nashville Profectus Jiu-Jitsu class as part of Marine Week Nashville 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee, June 3, 2025. The Jiu-jitsu class allowed Marines the opportunity to coach, provide perspective, and relate the foundations of Jiu-Jitsu to the Marine Corps’ core values. Founded on November 10, 1775, the United States Marine Corps has served our nation honorably in every clime and place for 250 years. (Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 21:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965495
|VIRIN:
|250603-M-AQ293-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111049800
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Week Nashville 2025 B-Roll Profectus Jiu-Jitsu, by LCpl Elisa Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.