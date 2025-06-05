Marine Week Nashville 2025 B-Roll Profectus Jiu-Jitsu

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines attend the Nashville Profectus Jiu-Jitsu class as part of Marine Week Nashville 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee, June 3, 2025. The Jiu-jitsu class allowed Marines the opportunity to coach, provide perspective, and relate the foundations of Jiu-Jitsu to the Marine Corps’ core values. Founded on November 10, 1775, the United States Marine Corps has served our nation honorably in every clime and place for 250 years. (Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz)