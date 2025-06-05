Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Week Nashville 2025 B-Roll Profectus Jiu-Jitsu

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines attend the Nashville Profectus Jiu-Jitsu class as part of Marine Week Nashville 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee, June 3, 2025. The Jiu-jitsu class allowed Marines the opportunity to coach, provide perspective, and relate the foundations of Jiu-Jitsu to the Marine Corps’ core values. Founded on November 10, 1775, the United States Marine Corps has served our nation honorably in every clime and place for 250 years. (Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 21:41
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

