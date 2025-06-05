U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 504th Military Police Battalion participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run in coordination with local law enforcement agencies and Special Olympics Washington at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 4, 2025. The event promotes inclusion and support for athletes of all abilities while strengthening bonds between the military and local communities. (U.S. Army video by Fabian Jones, I Corps Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 17:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|965492
|VIRIN:
|250604-A-EP590-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111049747
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 504th Military Police Battalion Leads Torch Run to Support Special Olympics, by SPC Fabian Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.