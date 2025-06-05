504th Military Police Battalion Leads Torch Run to Support Special Olympics

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/965492" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 504th Military Police Battalion participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run in coordination with local law enforcement agencies and Special Olympics Washington at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 4, 2025. The event promotes inclusion and support for athletes of all abilities while strengthening bonds between the military and local communities. (U.S. Army video by Fabian Jones, I Corps Public Affairs Office)