Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    504th Military Police Battalion Leads Torch Run to Support Special Olympics

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Video by Spc. Fabian Jones 

    I Corps

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 504th Military Police Battalion participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run in coordination with local law enforcement agencies and Special Olympics Washington at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 4, 2025. The event promotes inclusion and support for athletes of all abilities while strengthening bonds between the military and local communities. (U.S. Army video by Fabian Jones, I Corps Public Affairs Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 17:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965492
    VIRIN: 250604-A-EP590-1004
    Filename: DOD_111049747
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 504th Military Police Battalion Leads Torch Run to Support Special Olympics, by SPC Fabian Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download