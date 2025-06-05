Army Birthday Parade: Engineer discusses metal plating to protect roads

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Col. Jesse Curry, director of the Office of the Chief of Engineers, walks through the use of metal plating designed to mitigate potential road damage in preparation for the upcoming Army Birthday Parade.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is leveraging its expertise to assist with planning of the Army’s 250th Birthday Parade, June 14, in Washington, D.C. We are coordinating with federal and district authorities, including the Federal Highway Administration, National Park Service, U.S. Park Police, District Department of Transportation, DC Water and local law enforcement. USACE has provided an assessment of the parade route as well as a collaborative plan for tracked vehicles to mitigate potential damage to roadways along the parade route. This includes positioning of temporary protective plating at key points along the route.



Additional queries about the Army’s 250th birthday festivities, including the parade, may be referred to the Army Office of the Chief of Public Affairs’ Press Desk:

usarmy.pentagon.hqda-ocpa.mbx.mrd-press-desk@army.mil.