Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Birthday Parade: Engineer discusses metal plating to protect roads

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Video by Corey J Lanier 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    U.S. Army Col. Jesse Curry, director of the Office of the Chief of Engineers, walks through the use of metal plating designed to mitigate potential road damage in preparation for the upcoming Army Birthday Parade.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is leveraging its expertise to assist with planning of the Army’s 250th Birthday Parade, June 14, in Washington, D.C. We are coordinating with federal and district authorities, including the Federal Highway Administration, National Park Service, U.S. Park Police, District Department of Transportation, DC Water and local law enforcement. USACE has provided an assessment of the parade route as well as a collaborative plan for tracked vehicles to mitigate potential damage to roadways along the parade route. This includes positioning of temporary protective plating at key points along the route.

    Additional queries about the Army’s 250th birthday festivities, including the parade, may be referred to the Army Office of the Chief of Public Affairs’ Press Desk:
    usarmy.pentagon.hqda-ocpa.mbx.mrd-press-desk@army.mil.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 17:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 965491
    VIRIN: 250605-A-SX568-8422
    Filename: DOD_111049745
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Birthday Parade: Engineer discusses metal plating to protect roads, by Corey J Lanier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Engineer
    Parade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download