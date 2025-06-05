Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Leaders Testify at Congressional Hearing, Part 1

    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Air Force Secretary Troy E. Meink, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin and Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. B. Chance Saltzman testify before the House Armed Services Committee regarding the Air Force’s fiscal year 2026 posture during a hearing in Washington, June 5, 2025.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 17:05
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 02:03:14
    Location: US

