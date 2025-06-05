Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Standard Armor Base of Training Forum B-Roll 00;02;15;13

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2022

    Video by Spc. Julian Winston 

    1st Cavalry Division

    The 1st Cavalry Division’s command team hosts
    a Standard Armor Base of Training Forum with
    the division’s armor leaders at Palmer Theatre,
    Fort Cavazos, Texas, June 4, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 17:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965474
    VIRIN: 250604-A-XN888-2001
    Filename: DOD_111049576
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Standard Armor Base of Training Forum B-Roll 00;02;15;13, by SPC Julian Winston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1st Cavalry Division
    Sabot
    Army 250
    Pegasus Charge
    First Team Leaders
    Standard Armor Base of Training Forum

