Heroes in Conversation – Army Heritage Month Veteran Panel

Location: Rock Island Arsenal, IL

Date: June 5, 2025



Rock Island Arsenal hosted Heroes in Conversation, a panel commemorating the U.S. Army’s 250-year legacy during Army Heritage Month. A proclamation recognized generations of Soldiers, Civilians, and families who have served and continue to shape the Army’s future, allowing our nation to fight and win wars.



Current U.S. Army Soldiers and veterans from the Army and Navy shared firsthand accounts of service, leadership, and resilience, reflecting on the evolution of the American Soldier and the enduring Army values—strength, honor, and commitment. They emphasized how service empowers individuals to realize their potential, drawing from their own experiences and growth. Today, more than 1.2 million Americans serve in the Army worldwide.



Panelists discussed key moments, mentorship, and the lasting impact of their service, offering advice to new Soldiers and hopes for the Army’s future. The event highlighted service members' and families' sacrifices and the lessons that continue to shape today’s military. Through both humor and solemn reflection, they shared experiences that unite them despite differences.



Available for media:

• B-roll footage of the event

• Sound bites from panel discussion and after-panel interview:

o Quotes 1 and 3 – Major Lewis Boatner, U.S. Army Reserves (Active Duty 1989-1995, in Reserves from 2012-present)

o Quote 2 – 1st Sergeant (Retired) Shawn Bolton (Active Duty 1982-2012)

o Quote 3 – Chief Warrant Officer 2 De’Angello Wiggins (Active Duty 2007-present)