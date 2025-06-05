Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: USAFA Commencement, Modernizing Pilot Training, Hurricane Hunters

    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Spencer Perkins 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look Around the Air Force, Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink delivers a commencement address to the U.S. Air Force Academy's class of 2025, the T-7A Red Hawk is the future of pilot training, and Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters are ready for the Atlantic hurricane season.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 13:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965465
    VIRIN: 250605-F-UO417-1002
    Filename: DOD_111048836
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: USAFA Commencement, Modernizing Pilot Training, Hurricane Hunters, by SrA Spencer Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

