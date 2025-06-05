Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Leaders Testify at Senate Hearing

    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Army Secretary Daniel P. Driscoll and Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy A. George testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee regarding the Army’s defense authorization request for fiscal year 2026 and the future years defense program during a hearing in Washington, June 5, 2025.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 14:07
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 02:19:42
    Location: US

