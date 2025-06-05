Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Raider Report 104

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Evelyn D'Errico 

    17th Training Wing

    Raider Report 104: Community College of the Air Force FA24' and SPR25' Graduation and Airman Leadership Class 25-D

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 13:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 965460
    VIRIN: 250527-F-TB914-6103
    Filename: DOD_111048797
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raider Report 104, by A1C Evelyn D'Errico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ALS, professional development, 17th TRW, CCAF, educational development

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download