Maj. Gen. Gavin Lawrence, U.S. Army Materiel Command Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics and Operations, G-3, invites the local community to Redstone's Army Birthday Celebration at the Gateway in Huntsville, Ala., June 7, 2025. The event will include a demonstration from the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team, fireworks, plus much more.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 14:02
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|965457
|VIRIN:
|250602-A-UU580-5280
|Filename:
|DOD_111048769
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Maj. Gen. Gavin Lawrence Redstone 250th Army Birthday Celebration, by Samantha Tyler and Alyssa Crockett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.