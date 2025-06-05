Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Gavin Lawrence Redstone 250th Army Birthday Celebration

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Video by Samantha Tyler and Alyssa Crockett

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Maj. Gen. Gavin Lawrence, U.S. Army Materiel Command Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics and Operations, G-3, invites the local community to Redstone's Army Birthday Celebration at the Gateway in Huntsville, Ala., June 7, 2025. The event will include a demonstration from the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team, fireworks, plus much more.

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 14:02
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 965457
    VIRIN: 250602-A-UU580-5280
    Filename: DOD_111048769
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US

    AMC
    Army Materiel Command
    Army Birthday
    ARMY250
    Redstone Arsenal Army Birthday Celebration

