Maj. Gen. Gavin Lawrence Redstone 250th Army Birthday Celebration

Maj. Gen. Gavin Lawrence, U.S. Army Materiel Command Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics and Operations, G-3, invites the local community to Redstone's Army Birthday Celebration at the Gateway in Huntsville, Ala., June 7, 2025. The event will include a demonstration from the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team, fireworks, plus much more.