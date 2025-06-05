Army Materiel Command and Team Redstone celebrate the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday with a 2.50 Run/Walk at AMC Headquarters at Redstone Arsenal, Ala., May 16, 2025. The video features remarks from Maj. Gen. Kevin Meisler, AMC chief of staff, Sgt. Maj. Melissa Torres, AMC command career counselor and service members from around the Arsenal.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 14:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965454
|VIRIN:
|250516-A-UU580-4302
|Filename:
|DOD_111048745
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Army Materiel Command's U.S. Army 250th Birthday Celebration Run/Walk, by Alyssa Crockett and Samantha Tyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
