    Marine Week Nashville 2025: Boy and Girls Club

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Video by Cpl. Samantha Pollich 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 volunteer at the Fairview Boys and Girls Club during Marine Week Nashville in Fairview, Tennessee, June 4, 2025. The Marines participated in outdoor activities with the members of the Boys and Girls Club in order to foster positive relationships and create a lasting impression with the youth of the area. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’, or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samantha Pollich)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 13:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965451
    VIRIN: 250604-M-BL153-1001
    Filename: DOD_111048655
    Length: 00:05:36
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    This work, Marine Week Nashville 2025: Boy and Girls Club, by Cpl Samantha Pollich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

