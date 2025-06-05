Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Day Ceremony St. Mihiel American Cemetery

    THIACOURT-REGNIEVILLE, FRANCE

    05.25.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Karris Battle 

    AFN Naples

    250525-N-PS829-1002 THIACOURT-REGNIEVILLE, France (May 25, 2025) AFN Naples video for social media highlighting the Memorial Day Ceremony at St. Mihiel American Cemetery at Thiacourt-Regnieville, France, May 25, 2025. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Karris Battle)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 13:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965448
    VIRIN: 250525-N-PS829-1002
    Filename: DOD_111048615
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: THIACOURT-REGNIEVILLE, FR

