250525-N-PS829-1001 THIACOURT-REGNIEVILLE, France (May 25, 2025) - AFN Naples b-roll highlighting the Memorial Day Ceremony at St. Mihiel American Cemetery in Thiacourt-Regnieville, France. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Karris Battle)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 13:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965446
|VIRIN:
|250525-N-PS829-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111048580
|Length:
|00:03:34
|Location:
|THIACOURT-REGNIVILLE, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Memorial Day Ceremony St. Mihiel American Cemetery, by PO3 Karris Battle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.