    Nation Guard General in Croatia

    CROATIA

    06.04.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Andrew Collins, assistant adjutant general, Maryland Army National Guard, speaks about the importance of Immediate Response 25 and his Soldiers' participation in at Red Lands Training Area in Knin, June 4, 2025. The exercise fosters interoperability among allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 12:46
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 965443
    VIRIN: 250604-A-PT551-7126
    Filename: DOD_111048562
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: HR

