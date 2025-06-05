Nation Guard General in Croatia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Andrew Collins, assistant adjutant general, Maryland Army National Guard, speaks about the importance of Immediate Response 25 and his Soldiers' participation in at Red Lands Training Area in Knin, June 4, 2025. The exercise fosters interoperability among allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)