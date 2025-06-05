Marine Week Nashville 2025: Boys and Girls Club

U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 volunteer at the Fairview Boys and Girls Club during Marine Week Nashville in Fairview, Tennessee, June 4, 2025. The Marines participated in outdoor activities with the members of the Boys and Girls Club in order to foster positive relationships and create a lasting impression with the youth of the area. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’, or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samantha Pollich)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 13:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|965440
|VIRIN:
|250604-M-BL153-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111048555
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
