Fallon Powwow 2025

As part of our "What’s around NAWDC / NAS Fallon?" series, this video aims to showcase local happenings and foster community awareness. You'll see footage from the Moving Forward Together Powwow, a recent addition to Fallon's event calendar that holds special significance for the large Native American community here. Please excuse the video quality; it was captured on a mobile using magnification and only attended a portion of the event.



The "Moving Forward Together Powwow" in Fallon, Nevada, is an annual event that aims to support Native American community members holistically, focusing on their mental, physical, emotional, and cultural well-being. It's a significant event for Fallon, as it's the only annual large powwow held there.



What takes place at the Moving Forward Together Powwow:



Social Powwow: This is the core of the event, featuring traditional dance and drum performances. Grand entries, where all dancers enter the arena in their regalia, are a highlight. There are often various dance categories and "specials" (special dances with specific themes or dedicated to individuals).



Indigenous Arts Market: A vibrant market where attendees can find handmade beadwork, textiles, jewelry, cultural fine arts, and other Native-made wares.

Food Vendors: A wide array of food is available, including traditional Native foods like Indian Tacos, as well as burgers, burritos, and other treats.

Resource Booths: A key aspect of the "Moving Forward Together" theme, these booths offer vital community support services. This often includes mental health wellness support, career and job connection services, childcare support, historical displays, and information on suicide prevention, naloxone and harm reduction, and substance abuse prevention.

Cultural Night (often on the first day): This segment is an immersive exploration of Nevada's tribal heritage and traditions. It can include presentations, interactive workshops, and engaging speakers.

Community Recognition: Special recognition for graduating Native students and community leaders often takes place throughout the event.

Workshops and Speakers: The powwow incorporates workshops that focus on protective factors associated with health and social outcomes for Native American community members, such as personal wellness, positive self-image, self-efficacy, and cultural connectedness. Inspirational speakers, sometimes well-known Native figures, share their insights on wellness and community.

Talking Circles: Open to all, these provide an opportunity for community members to share and connect.

Free Admission: The event is typically free and open to the public, welcoming both Native and non-Native communities.

Alcohol- and Substance-Free: The powwow maintains a sober environment.

Past Events and Key Details:



The Moving Forward Together Powwow started in 2022, with the initial aim of helping the community find purpose, joy, and heal from the loss and grief of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been an annual event since.



Locations: The powwow is consistently held at the

Rafter 3C Arena (Churchill County Fairgrounds) at 227 Sheckler Rd, Fallon, NV.

Dates: It generally takes place around late May/early June. For instance, past events have been:

2025: May 30 - June 1

May 30 : Indigenous Arts Market, Fine Arts Exhibit,& Food Vendors(Doors Open 5 PM)

May 31 : Social Powwow(Grand Entry 12 PM & 6 PM)

June 1 : Social Powwow(Grand Entry 12 PM)



2024: May 31 - June 2

2023: June 2 - June 4



Tribes and Participants:

While the powwow is intertribal and welcomes participants from various Native American communities, some individuals and groups often associated with the event include:



Head Staff: The event features a Head Staff, including Emcees (2025 Hank Johnson), Arena Directors (2025 Jerry Bear), Head Dancers (2025 Shirley Cypher and William Dick), and Host Drums. These individuals are often prominent in the powwow circuit and represent various tribes.

Past staff have included individuals from Washoe, Paiute, Shoshone, Goshute, and Blackfeet tribes.

Host Drums like Black Lodge (White Swan, Washington) and Ozuye (Bismarck, North Dakota) have been featured, known for their northern style drumming.

Local Native Community: The event is organized by local Native community members, often in partnership with organizations like Om Namo and Native Voters Alliance Nevada.

Pyramid Lake Veterans and Warriors Color Guard: This group has participated in presenting the colors during grand entries.

Dancers and Singers: Dancers and singers from various tribes and regions attend, showcasing diverse traditional styles.



2025 Specials include:

War Party Ranch MMIW Red, Dress Special

Buckaroo Traditions Gathering Boot & Hat Dance

Lida George Orange Dress Special

Head Woman Old Style Jingle Special 13+

Myk Mendez Switch Dance

Head Man All Men’s Traditional Spec



2025 Arts & Crafts

Native Made Wares, Jewelry & Clothing, Drums & Rattles, Photography & Fine Art, Natural Self-Care Products

2025 Food & Beverage

NDN Tacos • Burgers • BurritosMX Tacos • Agua FrescasFrozen Treats

2025 Resources

Jobs, Careers & Labor UnionsMental Health WellnessCrisis Support ServicesSuicide PreventionArtists & Museums



Resources and Information:



fallonpowwow.com: This is often the official website for the Moving Forward Together Powwow and provides schedule, staff, and other information.

PowWows.com: This website has a comprehensive calendar of powwows across North America, including past and upcoming Moving Forward Together Powwows in Fallon, with details like dates, location, and often links to flyers.

Nevada Appeal: Local news sources like the Nevada Appeal often publish articles about the powwow in the lead-up to and during the event, providing insights into the schedule and highlights.

Nevada's Indian Territory: This website also lists Nevada powwows and events, which can include information on the Fallon powwow.

The Moving Forward Together Powwow is a vibrant celebration of Indigenous culture, community spirit, and wellness, providing a platform for cultural exchange, education, and support services.