    New Experiential Air Refueling Lightweight Simulator (EARL)

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    Student pilots assigned to the B-52 Stratofortress Formal Training Unit practice air-to-air refueling on the newly updated Experiential Air Refueling Lightweight Simulator (EARL) at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 5, 2025. EARL allows students the flexibility to train on one of the most challenging aspects of B-52 flight, even when they are off-duty.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 12:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965437
    VIRIN: 250605-F-YH293-1001
    Filename: DOD_111048501
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Experiential Air Refueling Lightweight Simulator (EARL), by SMSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Virtual Reality Trainer
    STRIKEWERX
    Experiential Air Refueling Lightweight Simulator (EARL)

