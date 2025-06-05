Student pilots assigned to the B-52 Stratofortress Formal Training Unit practice air-to-air refueling on the newly updated Experiential Air Refueling Lightweight Simulator (EARL) at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 5, 2025. EARL allows students the flexibility to train on one of the most challenging aspects of B-52 flight, even when they are off-duty.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 12:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965437
|VIRIN:
|250605-F-YH293-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111048501
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, New Experiential Air Refueling Lightweight Simulator (EARL), by SMSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.