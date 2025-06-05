New Experiential Air Refueling Lightweight Simulator (EARL)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Student pilots assigned to the B-52 Stratofortress Formal Training Unit practice air-to-air refueling on the newly updated Experiential Air Refueling Lightweight Simulator (EARL) at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 5, 2025. EARL allows students the flexibility to train on one of the most challenging aspects of B-52 flight, even when they are off-duty.