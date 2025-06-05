U.S. Air Force Officer Training School trainees participate in the Blue Thunder obstacle course at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 3, 2025. The obstacles are designed to enhance combat readiness by forging teamwork under pressure and simulating real-world operational challenges. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter)
|06.03.2025
|06.05.2025 11:44
|B-Roll
|965432
|250603-F-UQ930-1001
|DOD_111048346
|00:04:47
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|1
|1
This work, OTS Blue Thunder Obstacle Course B-Roll Package, by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
