    OTS Blue Thunder Obstacle Course B-Roll Package

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Officer Training School trainees participate in the Blue Thunder obstacle course at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 3, 2025. The obstacles are designed to enhance combat readiness by forging teamwork under pressure and simulating real-world operational challenges. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 11:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965432
    VIRIN: 250603-F-UQ930-1001
    Filename: DOD_111048346
    Length: 00:04:47
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    readiness
    AETC
    OTS
    lethality
    contentcollectionweek
    bluethunder

