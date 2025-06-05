Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Simmons Why I Serve

    THIAUCOURT, FRANCE

    06.02.2025

    Video by Spc. Isaiah Mount 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. John Simmons, a forward observer for Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 4th Infantry Division Artillery, 4th Infantry Division, speaks on his family's legacy of service while participating in the 81st anniversary of D-Day June 2, 2025, at the St. Mihiel American Cemetary, Thiaucourt, France. His visit marks the first time since 1930 that a family member stood at Cpl. Raymond Parry's graveside.

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 11:42
    Location: THIAUCOURT, FR

    D-Day
    StrongerTogether
    SwordofFreedom
    WWII81inEurope

