Sgt. Simmons Why I Serve

Sgt. John Simmons, a forward observer for Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 4th Infantry Division Artillery, 4th Infantry Division, speaks on his family's legacy of service while participating in the 81st anniversary of D-Day June 2, 2025, at the St. Mihiel American Cemetary, Thiaucourt, France. His visit marks the first time since 1930 that a family member stood at Cpl. Raymond Parry's graveside.