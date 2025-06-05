Sgt. John Simmons, a forward observer for Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 4th Infantry Division Artillery, 4th Infantry Division, speaks on his family's legacy of service while participating in the 81st anniversary of D-Day June 2, 2025, at the St. Mihiel American Cemetary, Thiaucourt, France. His visit marks the first time since 1930 that a family member stood at Cpl. Raymond Parry's graveside.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 11:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|965430
|VIRIN:
|250602-A-ND131-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_111048323
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|THIAUCOURT, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. Simmons Why I Serve, by SPC Isaiah Mount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.