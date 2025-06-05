2CR Begins Tactical Movement for Saber Guardian 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army soldiers attached to the 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, conduct maintenance inspections on their vehicles and equipment in preparation for tactical movement to Central Training Area, Hungary, at Vilseck, Germany, June 5, 2025. In support of DEFENDER 25, 2CR, 12th CAB and 5-4 ADAR will conduct fire support and a combined live-fire exercise with the Hungarian and Spanish Armed Forces at the Central Training Area. Additionally, 2CR will employ new Transforming in Contact initiatives and new equipment during these exercises. Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. video by Spc. Jennifer Posy)