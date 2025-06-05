Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2025

    Video by Sgt. Anh Tuan Nguyen 

    211th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 800th Military Police Company, 308th Military Police Company, 127th Military Police Battalion, and 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command work together to monitor the airspace for drones conducting ordnance and leaflet drops at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, during Operation Mojave Falcon.

    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Anh Tuan Nguyen)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 11:30
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US

