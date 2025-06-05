U.S. Army Soldiers from the 800th Military Police Company, 308th Military Police Company, 127th Military Police Battalion, and 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command work together to monitor the airspace for drones conducting ordnance and leaflet drops at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, during Operation Mojave Falcon.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Anh Tuan Nguyen)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 11:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|965425
|VIRIN:
|250531-A-VN109-6148
|Filename:
|DOD_111048284
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
