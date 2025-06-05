U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Joshua Wagner, the Musician Technician Assistant with the 8th Marine Corps District, Western Recruiting Region, speaks on Marine musician opportunities aboard Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, June 5, 2025. Wagner is responsible for the Musician Enlistment Option Program (MEOP) across the southwestern United States. MEOP provides young men and women the opportunity to fight and win our nation's battles while pursuing their passion for music. Wagner is a native of Illinois. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Abram Maestre)
|06.05.2025
|06.05.2025 11:02
|PSA
|965424
|250605-M-OF369-1001
|DOD_111048264
|00:00:35
|FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
|0
|0
