video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/965424" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Joshua Wagner, the Musician Technician Assistant with the 8th Marine Corps District, Western Recruiting Region, speaks on Marine musician opportunities aboard Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, June 5, 2025. Wagner is responsible for the Musician Enlistment Option Program (MEOP) across the southwestern United States. MEOP provides young men and women the opportunity to fight and win our nation's battles while pursuing their passion for music. Wagner is a native of Illinois. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Abram Maestre)