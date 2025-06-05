Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier Feature: SPC Terry Stewart

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.03.2025

    Video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Spc. Terry Stewart, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Executive Admin Assistant, shares his Army Story June 3, 2025 on Sembach, Germany. The video shows Stewart completing the 1000lb club with an overall score of 1210 pounds (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 10:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965422
    VIRIN: 250603-A-JK865-9814
    Filename: DOD_111048200
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier Feature: SPC Terry Stewart, by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM, StrongerTogether, AirDefense, target_news_europe, ShieldofVictory, Army250

