In a powerful demonstration of unity and resolve underscoring the NATO alliance’s commitment to collective defense, nearly 5,000 personnel from all 32 NATO nations concluded Exercise Steadfast Deterrence 2025 on May 28 at the Joint Warfare Centre in Stavanger, Norway, and at locations across the alliance. The exercise certified Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe as a strategic warfighting headquarters and integrated U.S. European Command into alliance-level training.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 10:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|965421
|VIRIN:
|250605-A-QI808-1000
|PIN:
|250605
|Filename:
|DOD_111048191
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|STAVANGER, NO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
NATO wraps up landmark deterrence exercise
No keywords found.