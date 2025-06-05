NATO wraps up landmark deterrence exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In a powerful demonstration of unity and resolve underscoring the NATO alliance’s commitment to collective defense, nearly 5,000 personnel from all 32 NATO nations concluded Exercise Steadfast Deterrence 2025 on May 28 at the Joint Warfare Centre in Stavanger, Norway, and at locations across the alliance. The exercise certified Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe as a strategic warfighting headquarters and integrated U.S. European Command into alliance-level training.