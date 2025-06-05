Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO wraps up landmark deterrence exercise

    STAVANGER, NORWAY

    06.05.2025

    Video by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO

    In a powerful demonstration of unity and resolve underscoring the NATO alliance’s commitment to collective defense, nearly 5,000 personnel from all 32 NATO nations concluded Exercise Steadfast Deterrence 2025 on May 28 at the Joint Warfare Centre in Stavanger, Norway, and at locations across the alliance. The exercise certified Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe as a strategic warfighting headquarters and integrated U.S. European Command into alliance-level training.

    Location: STAVANGER, NO

