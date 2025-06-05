Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight, Vermont Adjutant General Interview

    KRIVOLAK, NORTH MACEDONIA

    06.02.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michaela Granger and Sgt. 1st Class Brett Miller

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen Gregory Knight, adjutant general of the Vermont National Guard, discusses the importance of large-scale, multi-national exercises, and how the Krivolak Training Area in North Macedonia is important for training, during Immediate Response as a part of DEFENDER25, June 02, 2025, in Krivolak Training Area, Krivolak, North Macedonia. Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict.

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 10:48
    Location: KRIVOLAK, MK

    This work, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight, Vermont Adjutant General Interview, by SSG Michaela Granger and SFC Brett Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

