Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    REEL: U.S. Army 690th Chemical Battalion conducts CBRNE exercise in Northern Macedonia for Immediate Response 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KRIVOLAK, NORTH MACEDONIA

    06.05.2025

    Video by Sgt. Chandler Coats 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 690th Chemical Battalion, 31st Chemical Brigade, Alabama National Guard conduct Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive (CBRNE) training with Army of the Republic of North Macedonia Army as a part of Immediate Response 25, Krivolak Training Area, Krivolak, North Macedonia, June 2, 2025. U.S. Army video footage captured by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb.

    Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict.

    (U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. Chandler Coats)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 10:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 965411
    VIRIN: 250605-A-GR811-6655
    Filename: DOD_111048139
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: KRIVOLAK, MK

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, REEL: U.S. Army 690th Chemical Battalion conducts CBRNE exercise in Northern Macedonia for Immediate Response 25, by SGT Chandler Coats, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    DefenderEurope
    immediateresponse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download