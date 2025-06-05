Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CR Soldiers conduct PMCS to ensure readiness for Saber Guardian 25

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.05.2025

    Video by Spc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct preventive maintenance checks and services of an M1134 Stryker ATGM in preparation for Saber Guardian 25, on Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, June 5, 2025. PMCS ensures that Soldiers encounter no maintenance issues before their tactical march to Saber Guardian 25. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)

    Shot List:
    (00:05:00) - Title card
    (00:05:01 - 00:11:18) - A soldier checks the radio inside a tactical vehicle.
    (00:11:19 - 00:44:19) - The soldier conducts PMCS (Preventive Maintenance Checks and Services) on an M1134 Stryker ATGM and secures an MRE box.
    (00:44:20 - 01:36:01) - Soldiers conduct PMCS on an M1134 Stryker ATGM and secure a tow bar to an HMMWV (High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle).
    (01:36:01 - 01:54:05) - A soldier guides ground movement for a M1135 Stryker ATGM.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 10:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965410
    VIRIN: 250605-A-GV482-1011
    Filename: DOD_111048123
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    This work, 2CR Soldiers conduct PMCS to ensure readiness for Saber Guardian 25, by SPC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    2CR
    VCORPS
    SaberGuardian
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

