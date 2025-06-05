2CR Soldiers conduct PMCS to ensure readiness for Saber Guardian 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct preventive maintenance checks and services of an M1134 Stryker ATGM in preparation for Saber Guardian 25, on Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, June 5, 2025. PMCS ensures that Soldiers encounter no maintenance issues before their tactical march to Saber Guardian 25. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)



Shot List:

(00:05:00) - Title card

(00:05:01 - 00:11:18) - A soldier checks the radio inside a tactical vehicle.

(00:11:19 - 00:44:19) - The soldier conducts PMCS (Preventive Maintenance Checks and Services) on an M1134 Stryker ATGM and secures an MRE box.

(00:44:20 - 01:36:01) - Soldiers conduct PMCS on an M1134 Stryker ATGM and secure a tow bar to an HMMWV (High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle).

(01:36:01 - 01:54:05) - A soldier guides ground movement for a M1135 Stryker ATGM.