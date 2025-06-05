Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard responds, investigates vessel fire in Fajardo, Puerto Rico

    FAJARDO, PUERTO RICO

    06.04.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    Vessel Emilia, a 75-foot motor yacht, is caught on fire in Fajardo, Puerto Rico with five people onboard, June 4, 2025. All persons safely evacuated the vessel and were rescued by a Good Samaritan, while local firefighters successfully extinguished the fire. Coast Guard Sector San Juan marine investigators and Incident Management Division personnel are investigating and responding to the incident. (Courtesy Video)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 10:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965405
    VIRIN: 250604-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_111048084
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: FAJARDO, PR

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    Coast Guard
    Vessel Fire
    Incident Management
    Marine Investigations

