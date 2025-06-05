Coast Guard responds, investigates vessel fire in Fajardo, Puerto Rico

Vessel Emilia, a 75-foot motor yacht, is caught on fire in Fajardo, Puerto Rico with five people onboard, June 4, 2025. All persons safely evacuated the vessel and were rescued by a Good Samaritan, while local firefighters successfully extinguished the fire. Coast Guard Sector San Juan marine investigators and Incident Management Division personnel are investigating and responding to the incident. (Courtesy Video)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 10:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|FAJARDO, PR
