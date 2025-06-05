Coast Guard responds, investigates vessel fire in Fajardo, Puerto Rico

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Vessel Emilia, a 75-foot motor yacht, is caught on fire in Fajardo, Puerto Rico with five people onboard, June 4, 2025. All persons safely evacuated the vessel and were rescued by a Good Samaritan, while local firefighters successfully extinguished the fire. Coast Guard Sector San Juan marine investigators and Incident Management Division personnel are investigating and responding to the incident. (Courtesy Video)