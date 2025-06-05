Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    839th Transportation Battalion Change of Command Ceremony

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    06.03.2025

    Video by Vincenzo Vitiello 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    The 839th Transportation Battalion conduct a change of command ceremony where Lt. Col. Michael S. Harrell relinquishes command of the battalion to Lt. Col. Aaron L. Hiatt. Camp Darby, Livorno, Italy, June 3, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello).

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 08:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965378
    VIRIN: 250603-A-IG394-1001
    Filename: DOD_111047794
    Length: 00:14:14
    Location: LIVORNO, IT

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 839th Transportation Battalion Change of Command Ceremony, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    598th Transportation Brigade
    7th ATC TSC
    Garrison Italy
    StrongerTogether
    839th Trans Bn

