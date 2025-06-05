The 839th Transportation Battalion conduct a change of command ceremony where Lt. Col. Michael S. Harrell relinquishes command of the battalion to Lt. Col. Aaron L. Hiatt. Camp Darby, Livorno, Italy, June 3, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello).
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 08:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965378
|VIRIN:
|250603-A-IG394-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111047794
|Length:
|00:14:14
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 839th Transportation Battalion Change of Command Ceremony, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.