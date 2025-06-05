Hegseth, NATO Secretary General Speak at Defense Ministers Meeting

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte deliver opening remarks during a NATO defense ministers meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, June 5, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 08:33
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|965376
|Filename:
|DOD_111047761
|Length:
|00:03:44
|Location:
|BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
