529th Military Police Company conducts their International Law Enforcement Certification (ILEC) March 19th, 2025. Military Police members must complete ILEC to be able to conduct patrol on the road in Germany.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 08:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|965375
|VIRIN:
|250319-A-OM679-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111047746
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, International Law Enforcement Certification, by SGT Kevin Dunnaway and SGT Benjamin Purcey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
