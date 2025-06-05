Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    International Law Enforcement Certification

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    03.19.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kevin Dunnaway and Sgt. Benjamin Purcey

    AFN Wiesbaden

    529th Military Police Company conducts their International Law Enforcement Certification (ILEC) March 19th, 2025. Military Police members must complete ILEC to be able to conduct patrol on the road in Germany.

    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 08:26
    WIESBADEN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, International Law Enforcement Certification, by SGT Kevin Dunnaway and SGT Benjamin Purcey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

