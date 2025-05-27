Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    REEL: Vermont National Guard conduct helicopter sling load operations in Greece during Immediate Response 25

    PETROCHORI TRAINING AREA, GREECE

    06.05.2025

    Video by Sgt. Chandler Coats 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 186th Brigade Support Battalion, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont National Guard conduct sling load operations during Immediate Response 25 at Petrochori Training Area, Greece, May 30, 2025. Helicopter sling load operations are key to moving supplies and equipment to remote locations. U.S. Army video footage captured by Antonio Bedin.

    Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict.

    (U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. Chandler Coats)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 05:54
    Video ID: 965369
    VIRIN: 250606-A-GR811-7374
    Filename: DOD_111047511
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: PETROCHORI TRAINING AREA, GR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Vermont National Guard
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    immediateresponse
    86th IBCT (Mtn)

