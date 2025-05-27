Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU Marines conduct Fast Rope Masters Sustainment Training Reel

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.04.2025

    Video by Cpl. Diego Garcia 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team, 1st Battalion, 7th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct Fast Rope Masters Sustainment Training from MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft and UH-1Y Venom helicopters at Landing Zones Starling and Peacock, Okinawa, Japan, May 13–14, 2025. The training, conducted under the supervision of the III Marine Expeditionary Force Expeditionary Operations Training Group, serves as a critical bridge between the Fast Rope Master Course and operational readiness, enabling Marines to maintain insertion proficiency and instructor-level sustainment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Diego Garcia)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 03:30
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

