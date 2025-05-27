31st MEU Marines conduct Fast Rope Masters Sustainment Training Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team, 1st Battalion, 7th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct Fast Rope Masters Sustainment Training from MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft and UH-1Y Venom helicopters at Landing Zones Starling and Peacock, Okinawa, Japan, May 13–14, 2025. The training, conducted under the supervision of the III Marine Expeditionary Force Expeditionary Operations Training Group, serves as a critical bridge between the Fast Rope Master Course and operational readiness, enabling Marines to maintain insertion proficiency and instructor-level sustainment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Diego Garcia)