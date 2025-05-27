Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldiers Prepare for Saber Guardian 25 in Romania

    CONSTANTA, ROMANIA

    06.03.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 7th Engineer Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command unload and convoy military vehicles from the Port of Constanta to Frecatei, Romania for Saber Guardian 25 on June 3, and 4, 2025. Exercises like this allow the U.S. Army to operate at new ports while also rehearsing the deployment and integration of U.S. military combat equipment throughout Europe, ensuring that the U.S. Army is ready at all times to support and defend NATO allies and partner forces across all domains. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery)

    Shot List:

    00;00;10;00-00;02;42;04- U.S. SOLDIERS UNLOAD, PMCS VEHICLES, RELOAD AND CONVOY MILITARY VEHICLES TO FRECATEI, ROMANIA.

    00;02;42;05-00;03;11;07- VEHICLES CROSS PONTOON BRIDGE TO GET TO FRECATEI, ROMANIA

    00;03;16;01-00;04;30;25- INTERVIEW WITH SGT JALEN BROWN ABOUT HIS ROLE IN TRANSPORTATION OPERATIONS AND SABER GUARDIAN

    00;04;33;14- 00;07;09;15- INTERVIEW WITH 2ND LT NICOLAS YEPES ABOUT SABER GUARDIAN AND THE IMPORTANCE OF MILITARY VEHICLES DURING A WET GAP CROSSING EXERCISE.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 04:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965360
    VIRIN: 250604-A-WB532-1502
    Filename: DOD_111047360
    Length: 00:07:09
    Location: CONSTANTA, RO

    Romania
    VCORPS
    SaberGuardian
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    DEFENDEREurope

