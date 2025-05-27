U.S. Soldiers Prepare for Saber Guardian 25 in Romania

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 7th Engineer Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command unload and convoy military vehicles from the Port of Constanta to Frecatei, Romania for Saber Guardian 25 on June 3, and 4, 2025. Exercises like this allow the U.S. Army to operate at new ports while also rehearsing the deployment and integration of U.S. military combat equipment throughout Europe, ensuring that the U.S. Army is ready at all times to support and defend NATO allies and partner forces across all domains. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery)



Shot List:



00;00;10;00-00;02;42;04- U.S. SOLDIERS UNLOAD, PMCS VEHICLES, RELOAD AND CONVOY MILITARY VEHICLES TO FRECATEI, ROMANIA.



00;02;42;05-00;03;11;07- VEHICLES CROSS PONTOON BRIDGE TO GET TO FRECATEI, ROMANIA



00;03;16;01-00;04;30;25- INTERVIEW WITH SGT JALEN BROWN ABOUT HIS ROLE IN TRANSPORTATION OPERATIONS AND SABER GUARDIAN



00;04;33;14- 00;07;09;15- INTERVIEW WITH 2ND LT NICOLAS YEPES ABOUT SABER GUARDIAN AND THE IMPORTANCE OF MILITARY VEHICLES DURING A WET GAP CROSSING EXERCISE.