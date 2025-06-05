Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Week Nashville 2025: U.S. Navy Veteren Mr. Ford Higgins Interview

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Video by Sgt. Madison Santamaria 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Navy veteran Mr. Thurman “Doc” Mullins, who served as a corpsman with 1st Marine Division during the Vietnam War participates in an interview reflecting on his time in service and celebrates the Marine Corps' 250th Birthday at the World War II Memorial, Bicentennial Park, Nashville, Tennessee, June 4, 2025. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Madison Santamaria)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 07:41
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

