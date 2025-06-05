Marine Week Nashville 2025: U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Ford Higgins Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Ford Higgins, the platoon commander for the Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, participates in an interview discussing the importance of the Silent Drill Platoon, performing during Marine Week Nashville and throughout the Marine Corps' 250th birthday season at Bicentennial Park, Nashville, Tennessee, June 4, 2025. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Madison Santamaria)