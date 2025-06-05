Marine Week Nashville 2025: Wreath Laying Ceremony, Cake Cutting Ceremony, and Silent Drill Performance at Bicentennial Park

U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force-250 participate in a wreath laying and cake cutting ceremony featuring a silent drill performance at the Bicentennial Park, Nashville, Tennessee, June 4, 2025. These public ceremonial displays commemorated the Marine Corps' past, present, and future during Marine Week Nashville 2025, honoring 250 years of committed service to the American people. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Madison Santamaria)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 07:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965352
|VIRIN:
|250604-M-MF519-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111047193
|Length:
|00:10:34
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
