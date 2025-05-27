Operation Mojave Falcon - 7-158th Aviation Regiment Resupply Mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from B. Co., 7-158th Aviation Regiment fly a resupply mission delivering MREs and supplies to units training in the field at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, during Operation #MojaveFalcon25 on June 1.



Mojave Falcon 2025 brings together CSTX, Global Medic, QLLEX, Port Ops, and Nationwide Move into one large-scale readiness operation.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Justin Palacios)