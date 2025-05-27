Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Mojave Falcon - 7-158th Aviation Regiment Resupply Mission

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2025

    Video by Spc. Justin Palacios 

    211th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from B. Co., 7-158th Aviation Regiment fly a resupply mission delivering MREs and supplies to units training in the field at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, during Operation #MojaveFalcon25 on June 1.

    Mojave Falcon 2025 brings together CSTX, Global Medic, QLLEX, Port Ops, and Nationwide Move into one large-scale readiness operation.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Justin Palacios)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 00:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965349
    VIRIN: 250601-A-DC081-5979
    Filename: DOD_111047157
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Mojave Falcon - 7-158th Aviation Regiment Resupply Mission, by SPC Justin Palacios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CSTX
    armyreserve
    usarmyreserve
    Beallyoucanbe
    twicethecitizen
    MojaveFalcon2025

