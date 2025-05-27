Operation Mojave Falcon - 7-158th Aviation Regiment Resupply Mission

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from B. Co., 7-158th Aviation Regiment fly a resupply mission delivering MREs and supplies to units training in the field at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, during Operation #MojaveFalcon25 on June 1.
Mojave Falcon 2025 brings together CSTX, Global Medic, QLLEX, Port Ops, and Nationwide Move into one large-scale readiness operation.
(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Justin Palacios)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 00:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|965349
|VIRIN:
|250601-A-DC081-5979
|Filename:
|DOD_111047157
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
