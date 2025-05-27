Desert Tempest - Highlight Video

Highlight video featuring Soldiers from subordinate units under the 76th ORC participating in Desert Tempest on April 25, 2025 at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah.
Desert Tempest is a training event led by the West Desert Test Center (WDTC) in coordination with the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) from April 21-May 2, 2025 on Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. The 76th Operational Response Command (ORC) supports WDTC and JPEO-CBRND test exercises to shape the future Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) warfighter environment through research and development, provide CBRN Soldier feedback to program test managers, and build strong, mutually beneficial relationships with the WDTC and JPEO-CBRND.
