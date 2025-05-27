Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Desert Tempest - Highlight Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DUGWAY, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. William Stewart 

    76th Operational Response Command

    Highlight video featuring Soldiers from subordinate units under the 76th ORC participating in Desert Tempest on April 25, 2025 at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah.
    Desert Tempest is a training event led by the West Desert Test Center (WDTC) in coordination with the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) from April 21-May 2, 2025 on Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. The 76th Operational Response Command (ORC) supports WDTC and JPEO-CBRND test exercises to shape the future Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) warfighter environment through research and development, provide CBRN Soldier feedback to program test managers, and build strong, mutually beneficial relationships with the WDTC and JPEO-CBRND.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 23:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965345
    VIRIN: 240425-A-DS182-9992
    Filename: DOD_111047056
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: DUGWAY, UTAH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Desert Tempest - Highlight Video, by SSG William Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download